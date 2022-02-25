Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will make a statement in the Assembly on March 2 regarding the students and workers from the state stranded in Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

An MLA wanted to raise the issue of stranded students, but Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said the Ashok Gehlot government will make a statement on March 2.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Aparna Yadav Claims BJP Tsunami in UP, Says 'Yogi Adityanath Govt To Return to Power With Thumping Majority'.

Later, during the debate on the budget, members of the opposition BJP raised doubts over the implementation of the budget announcements made by Chief Minister Gehlot.

BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti took a dig at the government over the state's first agriculture budget. “Are the farmers of Rajasthan getting benefited by simply adding four pages in the name of farmers in the budget?”

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Worried Parents Hold Demonstration Outside Russian Embassy in Delhi, Seek Safe Evacuation of Their Children From Ukraine.

The state government has presented a separate agriculture budget this time. The budget was presented by CM Ashok Gehlot on February 23.

At the same time, BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma questioned how the state government will implement the announcements made in the budget on the ground.

He said the government should make only those announcements that are possible to implement.

Welcoming the budget, independent MLA Babulal Nagar said that the chief minister has included every sector in the budget.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)