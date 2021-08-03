Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday launched a mobile early cancer detection van.

The van has been provided to the State Cancer Institute through which important on-the-spot testing related to cancer can be done.

Costing around Rs 1.25 crore, the van was given by the state-run Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Limited from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.

On the occasion, the Health minister said the van has all the facilities available for mammography, DIG X-ray, colposcopy, pap smear and video endoscopy of head and neck.

He said that till now there was no preventive oncology unit available in Rajasthan. This will encourage cancer prevention programmes along with helping create awareness about the disease and testing facilities at the doorstep of the patients.

This van will also provide the facility of teleconsultation.

He directed officials to take necessary action to provide such vans at all divisions in the state.

The Health Minister said breast and cervical cancers are very common in women while head, neck and lung cancers are more prevalent among men.

There is possibility of complete cure of more than 90 per cent cancer cases by early detection. This van has all the facilities to immediately identify it by testing such symptoms.

He said all health-related facilities will be taken to remote areas in the state and help economically backward classes through the mobile cancer screening van.

Besides this, research data on public health will also be available.

