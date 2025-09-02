Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], September 2 (ANI): Continuous heavy rainfall in Rajasthan's Dausa district has caused several canals to overflow and water to spill onto roads, with 177 mm of rain recorded, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Dausa District Magistrate (DM) Devender Kumar, the Haripura dam is overflowing, and relief teams have been placed on alert.

"Dausa received around 177 mm of rain yesterday. Haripura dam is overflowing, and relief teams are on alert. Administrative officials are present on the spot. We urge residents to report any incident to the control room," the Dausa District Magistrate (DM) said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for light to heavy rainfall across parts of Northwest India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, from September 2 to 3. East Rajasthan is expected to see rainfall on September 2, 3, and 5.

"Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on 02nd & 03rd; Uttarakhand & East Rajasthan during 02nd-07th; Uttar Pradesh on 02nd; West Rajasthan on 02nd & during 05th-07th September with isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh on 02nd & 03rd; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 02nd; East Rajasthan on 02nd, 05th & 06th September. Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places over the region during next 7 days," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Gurugram have advised corporate offices to allow employees to work from home and instructed schools to conduct online classes due to severe waterlogging.

The IMD also issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. "In view of the forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home, and all schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025," the advisory read. (ANI)

