Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a Jaisalmer resident, Pathan Khan, for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), an official release said.

As per an official release, authorities stated that the accused Pathan Khan visited Pakistan in 2013 and came in contact with officers of the Intelligence Agency of Pakistan.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'America Stands in Solidarity With India, Supports the Right To Defend Itself' Says Pete Hegseth to Rajnath Singh.

A case has been registered against the Pathan Khan under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

In Pakistan, Khan was lured with money and received training for espionage. Even after 2013, he continued meeting Pakistan Intelligence Agency officers by going there and kept sharing sensitive and confidential information related to the Jaisalmer International Border with Pakistan handlers, the press note stated.

Also Read | Patna Shocker: Female Orchestra Dancer Gang Raped in Front of Her Husband in Bihar; 2 Arrested, 1 Absconding.

Meanwhile, amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, villagers who live near the international border in Rajasthan are bracing for all possibilities and say they are ready to provide all assistance to the Indian Army.

In some of the last villages on the Indian side before the Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan, preparedness and patriotism continue to go hand in hand.

Bunkers have already been constructed to shelter both civilians and security forces in the event of a military escalation, say locals in these villages. The presence of the Indian Army in the region serves as a constant reminder of the state of preparedness.

Locals in the area condemned the April 22 Pahalgam killings and urged the government of India to retaliate accordingly to the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Arjun Singh, a local villager, said, "It is absolutely necessary to respond to Pakistan. They keep provoking us, and what they did in Pahalgam, killing unarmed civilians, is unacceptable. The army must strike back."

The elderly man recalled the 1971 war, stating, "I was in Ramgarh when bombs were falling. Back then, we helped the army in every way possible. Today also, we are ready to assist, no matter the hardship."

Meanwhile, the Pakistani military is continuing its build-up on the borders with India and has deployed air defence and artillery units at forward locations.

The Pakistan Air Force is currently conducting three exercises simultaneously: Fiza-e-Badr, Lalkar-e-Momin, and Zarb-e-Haidari. These exercises involve all major fighter aircraft fleets, including the F-16, J-10, and JF-17.

On Tuesday, the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, defence sources said on Wednesday. They said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC). The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Tension have escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)