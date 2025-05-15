Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) An unusual incident came to light on Thursday after a video surfaced on the internet showing a man creating a ruckus at her mother's cremation and delaying it over the possession of her silver bangles and other jewellery items.

The incident occurred at Leela Ka Bas ki Dhani village in Kotputli-Behror district on May 3. The commotion purportedly lasted for nearly two hours before the last rites were allowed to proceed, it is learnt.

However, the police said no complaint has been lodged in this matter.

According to villagers, Bhuri Devi, wife of late Chitramal Regar, passed away on May 3. Of her seven sons, six live together in the village while the fifth son, Omprakash, resides separately.

The locals said a property dispute had been going on for several years between Omprakash and his brothers.

Giving details about the incident, the villagers said that after performing rituals at home and removing Bhuri Devi's jewellery, including silver bangles, the family began the funeral procession to the cremation ground.

The jewellery was handed over to the eldest son, Girdhari.

Omprakash, who had also participated in carrying the bier, began protesting upon reaching the cremation site.

As the villagers were preparing the pyre, he lay down on the wooden logs, demanding that his mother's silver bangles and other ornaments be handed over to him before the cremation.

Despite repeated efforts by villagers and family members to pacify him, Omprakash refused to relent for nearly two hours. Eventually, the jewellery was brought to the cremation ground and handed to him.

Only after receiving the items did Omprakash vacate the pyre, allowing the cremation of Bhuri Devi to proceed.

