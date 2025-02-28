Jaisalmer, Feb 28 (PTI) A man was detained on Friday for allegedly killing his wife due to a domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, police said.

The accused, Shobhare Khan (30), has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of his wife, Kayma (22) and a case has been registered at Khurhi police station in the district, DSP Roop Singh said.

Police said that the woman was murdered on Wednesday night in Bali Ki Dhani, Ghuriya village, and her body was dumped in a deserted house.

On Thursday, following information from the family, the police reached the spot and placed the body in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The accused husband has confessed to killing his wife, Singh said.

The deceased's brother alleged that Khan, had relationships with two other women as well and it was due to this that the three of them killed his sister.

The family members of the deceased staged a protest outside Jawahar Hospital, demanding the arrest of the two other women involved in the murder.

Singh added that the family members are demanding that the body not be taken for the last rites until the two other women involved in the murder are arrested.

