Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a shoe warehouse near Sojati Gate in Jodhpur district, said an official on Wednesday.

Fire Officer Jai Singh Chauhan spoke to ANI and said, "We received information about the fire. Upon receiving information, we arrived at the spot to conduct the dousing operation. The efforts to control the fire are underway."

Visuals from the fire show thick white fumes of smoke emanating from the building.

The reason for the fire is not yet ascertained.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

