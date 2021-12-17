Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 17 (ANI): A minor was allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Dholpur, police said.

"A 15-year-old minor was raped in Dholpur. A case has been registered in the matter and the girl's medical has been done. 3 teams have been formed in the matter, further action is being taken," Dholpur Additional Superintendent of Police, Bachchan Singh told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

