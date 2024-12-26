Kotputli (Rajasthan) [India], December 26 (ANI): Rescue efforts to save a three-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Kotputli in Rajasthan on December 23 have reached a critical phase, with distaster relief personnel hopeful of completing the operation on Thursday, despite challenging conditions.

Authorities including teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration have been conducting the rescue operation to save the girl who fell in while playing into the borewell while playing in the agricultural farm of her father.

Speaking to mediapersons, Yogesh Kumar Meena, in charge of the NDRF team said that they have to dig to 170 m deep down to reach the trapped girl.

"Digging was being done with piling machine, as went down till 150 m, after that a stone was found so we changed the piling machine. Right now have dug till 160 m, and we need to dig till 170 m deep down...hopefully we will complete it (rescue operation) today," Meena said.

On Tuesday, the trapped girl was pulled up 30 feet with the help of clips by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Brajesh Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the priority of the rescue team now is to save the child alive. Earlier, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) OP Saran said, "The girl was 150 feet below. Using clips, we have brought her around 30 feet above. We are trying to rescue her and the NDRF team is also engaged in the same. Oxygen is being continuously provided to her. we are trying to save her by boring nearby."

"Cameras have also been installed and our entire team is engaged. Efforts are being made to take out the girl as soon as possible," Saran told ANI.

Teams from the district administration and medical personnel have been on-site since the incident was reported, ensuring safety protocols are maintained. Local authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure rescue operations can proceed without interruptions. (ANI)

