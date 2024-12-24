In an unfortunate incident in Rajasthan, a 3-year-old girl allegedly fell into a 700-foot-deep borewell in Badiyali Dhani, located in the Kiratpura area of Rajasthan's Kotputli. Officials said that the girl, identified as Chetna, was stuck at a depth of 150 feet. According to reports, the girl fell into the borewell while playing in Kotputli. The incident occurred on Monday, December 23. CCTV footage shared by news agency IANS shows Chetna waving for help. Meanwhile, the administration has launched a rescue operation to save the girl. It is also learned that excavation work is being carried out near the borewell with the help of a JCB as oxygen was being supplied to the girl through a pipe. Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 700-Feet-Deep Borewell in Kotputli’s Badiyali Dhani; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Toddler Falls Into Borewell in Rajasthan (Viewer Discretion Advised)

Kotputli, Rajasthan: A three-year-old girl, Chetna, fell into a borewell while playing in Kotputli on Monday afternoon. CCTV footage showed her waving for help. The administration launched a rescue operation, continuing efforts late into the night. The child’s cries were heard… pic.twitter.com/tbbgALw2Vo — IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

