Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state now has the fourth highest active COVID-10 cases but oxygen supply is not adequate.

He said the situation is "extremely fragile" as there are also constraints in lifting 100 metric tonnes (MT) of allocated oxygen from Burnpur and Kalinganagar in the East and "this quota has not been adequately utilised by us despite best efforts".

"Rajasthan has fourth highest active cases at 2.11 lac, which is 5.72% of the total active cases of the country. The present oxygen allocation is 435 MT," Gehlot tweeted.

The chief minister has urged to revise the allotment of oxygen from Jamnagar and Hazira immediately as active COVID-19 cases are going down in many states, and also allotment of more imported oxygen at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)