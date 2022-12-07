Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) A 71-year-old man died on Wednesday while 78 others, including 39 children, are still undergoing treatment at a government hospital after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Rajasthan's Karauli district.

With the elderly's death, the toll has risen to two in the case as a 12-year-old boy had died due to vomiting and diarrhoea on Tuesday.

Chief engineer and chief chemist have been sent from Jaipur to investigate the matter, Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi said, adding action will be taken against those found guilty in the case.

He said the 40 years old water supply line will be replaced in many parts of the district.

People have got illegal connections and used illegal boosters in the area due to which the supply line has been damaged, Joshi told PTI.

"It has come to the fore that the water tank was not cleaned in the last eight months, whereas it was supposed to be cleaned after six months. Responsibility is being fixed for this," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pushpendra Gupta said that Devkumar Koli (12), resident of Shahganj, and Ratan Dhobi (71), resident of Dattatreya Pada, died due to vomiting and diarrhoea.

Koli died on Tuesday after consuming contaminated water, while Dhobi succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, he said, adding that the water sample has been sent for testing.

Gupta said since December 3, a total of 174 people, including 72 children, have been admitted to the government hospital after complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea.

He said that presently 78 people, including 39 children, are undergoing treatment and others have been discharged after treatment.

Most of the patients were residents of Shahganj, Chaube Pada, Qazi Pada, Kasai Pada, and Bayaniya Pada, he said.

