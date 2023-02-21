Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 21 (ANI): Eight more people have been named in the case of abduction of two youths from the Gopalgarh police station area of Bharatpur district, whose bodies were found inside a four-wheeler in the Luharu police station area of Haryana, the police said.

"Efforts are on by the Rajasthan Police in collaboration with the Haryana Police to arrest all of them," Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said on Monday.

The DGP also denied the allegations levelled against the Rajasthan Police by the relatives of another accused Shrikant.

He said that wherever the Rajasthan Police has gone so far in Haryana, all legal action has been taken by taking the local police along with them.

In Haryana's Nuh district, the DGP clarified that the Rajasthan Police had accompanied the local police on the allegation of assault on the family members of one of the accused, Srikant, and legal action has been taken as per the prescribed procedure and the human rights of the person have not been violated.

DGP Mishra said that the Rajasthan Police has been investigating only by staying within the ambit of the rules and regulations.

He said that, apart from the eight accused named in this case, research is also being done about the suspected persons.

It is worth mentioning that after taking prompt action in the case, one of the accused Rinku Saini (32), a resident of Firozpur Jhirka district Nuh Mewat Haryana, was arrested within 24 hours by the Bharatpur police.

In a statement issued by the DGP, it was said that the Bharatpur Range IG and SP are in touch with the Haryana Police officers and their counterparts at the highest level in this matter.

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra himself has spoken to DGP Haryana and requested cooperation in this matter and Haryana Police is extending full cooperation. (ANI)

