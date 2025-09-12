Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) [India], September 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Police busted a drug manufacturing factory in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh and seized drugs and chemicals worth Rs 50 crore, Superintendent of Police B Aditya said.

The police have arrested the accused Jamshed, who had a bounty of Rs 25,000 against him.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, SP B Aditya said, "During a police raid, a factory producing MD was busted. The individual making MD in that factory was Jamshed, who had a bounty of Rs 25000 on him."

As per the police official, 100 grams of MD, 70.72 kg of chemicals, and 17.3 kg of MD powder were seized.

"In this operation, while seizing the factory, about 100 grams of MD, 70.72 kg of chemicals, and 17.3 kg of MD powder were confiscated. The value of all seized items is Rs 50 crores. The accused Jamshed had four previous cases registered against him. Investigation into the matter is ongoing," he said.

In a separate case, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a heroin trafficking cartel, arresting four persons and seizing 12.06 kg of heroin, along with a sophisticated pistol and a magazine, said police.

According to officials, this action follows earlier arrests in the same case, where police had apprehended five smugglers and recovered 8.187 kg of heroin.

During interrogation, accused Gursewak Singh revealed that a father-son duo, Gurbhej Singh and Gurdit Singh, along with Malkit Singh, were managing operations in the Tarn Taran sector.

Police said Gurbhej was directly coordinating with smugglers based in Pakistan. Acting on his disclosure, investigators recovered 10 kg of heroin hidden in an earthen pit at his residence.

Further probe led to the arrest of Gurjit Singh, a resident of Kotli Saka village. On his identification, police seized 2.06 kg of heroin, a .30 bore pistol, and a magazine.

A case has been registered at PS Chheharta, Amritsar, and officials indicated that further arrests and recoveries are expected as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

