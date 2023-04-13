Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Police have seized contraband drugs worth over Rs 70 crore, dropped from a Pakistani drone, in Sri Ganganagar district and arrested three persons, police said on Thursday.

"Three bikeborne persons, smuggling Heroin, valued at Rs 70 crore, were intercepted before they could enter Punjab," Additional Superintendent of Police Banwari Lal said.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2023: Government Plans To Introduce Bills To Amend Companies, Insolvency Laws in Parliament.

The arrest was made by the police near the Anupgarh-Raisinghnagar National Highway.

Further information is awaited.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 22nd Roza of Ramzan on April 14 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Earlier in January, in a similar incident from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, two people were held for smuggling heroin to India from Pakistan through a drone. The incident took place on January 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)