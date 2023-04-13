Mumbai, April 10: Today is the 21st roza of the holy month of Ramzan. Tomorrow, April 14, Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and other cities of India will observe the 22nd roza or the fast of Ramzan. The festival of Ramzan, which began on March 24th in India is being celebrated with much fervour and gaiety. Ramzan began on March 24th after the crescent moon was not sighted on March 22nd evening.

During the fasting of Ramzan, Mulsim adults observe fast from dawn to dusk. They end their fast in the evening with Iftar. It is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe Ramzan fast. However, those who are sick or traveling are exempted from fasting. Besides, pregnant women and old people are also allowed to abstain from fasting. Members of the Muslim community begin their fast in the morning with Sehri and after observing the fast for a brief period, they break their fast in the evening with Iftar. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset and vary from city to city. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 22nd Roza on Friday, April 14.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 14:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 22 05:07 AM 6:57 PM 14 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 14:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 22 04:35 AM 6:47 PM 14 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 14:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 22 04:23 AM 6:31 PM 14 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 14:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 22 04:44 AM 6:23 PM 14 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 14:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 22 04:47 AM 6:33 PM 14 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 14:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 22 04:00 AM 5:57 PM 14 April 2023

Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known is also the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The holy month of Ramadan will end after the 29 to 30-day fasting period with Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr. Ramzan Eid or Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated after the crescent moon is sighted, which will mark the end of the holy month of fasting. Muslims break their fast by consuming dates but they also indulge in a lavish spread of food items including fruits, fritters, veg, and non-veg food items among others. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

We at LatestLY wish you a very happy and blessed Ramzan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).