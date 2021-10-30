Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 30 (ANI): Ahead of the festive season, Rajasthan Police has decided to conduct recruitment exams for 4,588 constable posts.

The exams will be conducted for the recruitment of 4,588 vacancies of Constable General, Constable Driver, Constable Band and Police Telecom in various Districts, Units and Battalions of Rajasthan Police.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

As per the official release issued by the Rajasthan government, the exam is likely to be conducted in the months of December 2021, January 2022. The official date sheet will be issued later.

This application form can be filled online from November 10 to December 3, 2021. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)