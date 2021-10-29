Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police will recruit 4,588 constables, for which a notification was issued on Friday.

Online applications can be submitted from November 10 to December 3, ADG (Recruitment) Binita Thakur said.

