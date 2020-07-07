Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) An electricity department lineman was arrested on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Ajmer district while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,500, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Technical assistant (lineman) Babulal Charpota had demanded Rs 24,000 from 12 BPL families in Khorapada gram panchayat for power connection, ACB ASP Madho Singh said.

The accused had already accepted Rs 19,900 and was arrested red-handed on Tuesday while taking Rs 3,500, Singh said.

He said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on.

