Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 13 (ANI): As many as 1,703 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus count to 1,02,408.

There are 84,518 cases which have recovered while 83,084 have been discharged.

"Rajasthan reports 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths, 1,616 recoveries and 1,668 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,02,408, including 1,236 deaths, 84,518 recoveries and 83,084 discharges," said State Health Department.

With 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count crossed 47-lakh mark on Sunday. (ANI)

