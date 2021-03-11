Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 203 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday which pushed the state's infection tally to 3,22,281, according to the health department.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 2,789 as the state did not report any fresh fatality in a 24-hour period, it said.

As per a health bulletin issued by the department, 2,142 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in the state, and 3,17,350 people have recuperated so far.

Till date, 519 people have died in Jaipur, 307 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Among the new cases, 44 were in Jaipur, 25 in Udaipur, 24 in Bhilwara, 16 in Kota, 14 each in Banswara and Jodhpur, 11 in Ajmer, eight in Rajsamand and seven were in Dungarpur, the bulletin showed.

