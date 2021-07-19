Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 33 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Monday, taking the state's infection tally to 9,53,393 and its death toll to 8,951.

The fatality was reported in Ganganagar, according to an official report.

Ten of the new cases are from Jaipur, it showed.

A total of 9,44,007 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and the number of active cases stands at 435, the report stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)