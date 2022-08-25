Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities due to the disease on Thursday, pushing the state's infection tally to 13,06,844 and its death toll to 9,620.

The new fatalities were recorded in Jaipur, Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur, a health department spokesperson said.

He said the number of patients currently under treatment for the disease has gone up to 3,808.

Of the fresh cases, 109 were detected in Jaipur, 51 in Bharatpur, 36 in Alwar, 35 in Jodhpur and 33 in Dausa.

The official said 549 more patients have recovered from the disease.

