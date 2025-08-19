Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], August 19 (ANI): The roof of a classroom of Rajkiya Balika Uchh Madhyamik School collapsed on Tuesday in the Kakor area of Rajasthan's Tonk, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Uniara Sub-Divisional Officer Shatrughan Gurjar stated that the room where the incident occurred was locked at the time. The official further informed that no injuries were reported during the incident.

"The room, where the roof collapsed, was completely locked. School authorities have been directed to completely shut the rooms where there might be damage or the possibility of such incidents and keep the children away from such areas... No adult or child has been hurt in the incident... All school authorities have already made arrangements to prevent entry at areas where walls or roofs are damaged and might collapse..." the official said.

Earlier in July, a 9-year-old boy lost his life in a tragic incident at a school in Poonam Nagar, Jaisalmer, when the main gate collapsed due to its dilapidated condition. According to District Collector Pratap Singh Nathawat, the boy was at the school to pick up his sister. The incident also left a girl with head injuries and a teacher with a leg fracture.

Speaking to reporters, the official confirmed that another girl got multiple injuries on her head and a teacher got a fracture in the leg due to the collapse of the gate.

"In Poonam Nagar, we received information that a boy died, a girl got multiple injuries on her head and face, and a teacher got a fracture in the leg due to the collapse of the main gate of a school, which was in a dilapidated condition," the official said.

He further said that orders have been given to suspend the Gram Vikas Adhikari with immediate effect.

"Immediately, all the officials of the administration reached the spot... The child who died had come to the school to pick up his sister. The Gram Vikas Adhikari was informed about the condition of the gate. Orders have been given to suspend the Gram Vikas Adhikari with immediate effect. The state government is with the family in this hour of grief, and as per the rules of the state government, we will provide all possible help from the administration," he added.

Earlier, a roof of the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar district collapsed in July, which claimed lives of seven students and injured many others. (ANI)

