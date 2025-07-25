Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): At least three students died and several others were injured after the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday, officials said.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Budania and the District Collector rushed to the site following the incident.

SP Amit Kumar said in a statement, "3-4 students died as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapsed. Many students were injured."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Gehlot wrote, "In Manoharthana, Jhalawar, reports are coming in of a government school building collapsing, causing casualties among several children and teachers. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

