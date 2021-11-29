Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): Rajasthan will be witnessing a line of festivals for tourists visiting the desert state in winters, starting from the Kumbhalgarh festival from December 1.

As per the state tourism department, "the Ranakpur Jawai Bandh Utsav to commence from December 22 in Pali district and Sharad Utsav of Mount Abu on December 30-31 will mark the last of official tourism event of the year 2021. However, more such events stand to entice visitors in the months to follow."

"These festivities reflect upon the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan... The tourists too continue to express immense enthusiasm for the events and the same was witnessed in the recently concluded festivals, the Bundi Utsav of Bundi and Matsay Utsav in Alwar district," said the official release.

"Rajasthan is a land of all seasons and pulsates with festivities all year long. In winters the vast expanses of desert sand throb with life, sound and colour as large numbers for the domestic festivals, some of which such as Desert Festival, Pushkar Fair have emerged to global recognition," said Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary Tourism, Rajasthan.

As per the official statement, the festival calendar includes "Chittorgarh Durg Utsav in the month of January 2022 which will be followed by The Camel Festival at Bikaner (January 08-09, 2022) and Kite Festival of Jaipur (January 14, 2022). Baneshwar Mela in Banswara (February 10-14, 2022), Desert Festival of Jaisalmer (February 14-16, 2022), the Braj Holi in Bharatpur (March13-14, 2022), Dhulandi Mahotsav of Jaipur (March 18, 2022) and Shekhawati Utsav (March 20-22, 2022) will continue to reverberate the festive scenario till the mega celebrations of Rajasthan Diwas Samaroh conclude the winter festival calendar on March 30, 2022." (ANI)

