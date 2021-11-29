New Delhi, November 29: Amid reports of a continued political tussle in the Chhattisgarh unit of Congress, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister T.S. Singhdeo have expressed different opinions on the imposition of an international travel ban to contain the new variant of coronavirus 'Omicron'.

A video that has been going viral on social media shows Baghel suggesting to impose an international travel ban to contain the spread of the new variant of coronavirus, whereas, on a separate occasion, Singhdeo can be seen rejecting the idea of travel ban dismissing any need for such a step.

"We need to learn a lesson from the last two times. I think a travel ban should be imposed on countries where this variant is found," said Baghel.

Singhdeo, on the other hand, has a completely different opinion on the issue. "Imposing complete ban on international travel is a very harsh step, I don't think there is need for this now. This variant, which is reported to have originated in South Africa, has been found in European countries which have no connection with South Africa. Therefore, a travel ban is not an effective way now," he stated.

Notably, for the past several months, there has been speculation about a possible change of guard in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. As per party sources, the pro-Baghel camp has been expressing displeasure over a possible change of guard in the state as Singhdeo has allegedly been pitching for a rotational tenure of the chief minister.

After the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singhdeo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership.

Congress won the Chhattisgarh assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singhdeo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election.

