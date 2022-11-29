Mount Abu (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): With mercury dipping in northern parts of the country, Mount Abu in Rajasthan has recorded a temperature of 1 degree Celsius- the lowest this season, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

As per Met officials, the minimum temperature at the hill station has dipped from four degrees Celsius to one degree Celsius in the last four days.

It is likely that the temperature would drop down to a freezing point, or Zero degree Celsius within the next two days, the IMD said.

Tourists arriving at Mount Abu were seen enjoying the cold weather and participating in trekking and site-seeing at the famous hill station.

Popular places like Nakki Lake were seen deserted during morning hours between 09.00 am and 10.00 am due to the dip in minimum temperature.

"We are a group of friends and have come from Jodhpur. The weather here is too cold that we did not expect it, and we are staying indoors during the early morning," Jay Vardhan Singh Bhat, a tourist said.

Today (November 29), the lowest minimum temperature of 5.1 degree Celsius was reported at Churu (Western Rajasthan) over the plains of the country, IMD reported.

According to the IMD forecast for the week of December 1-7, minimum temperatures are likely to be slightly below normal by one to two degrees Celsius over most parts of the country except East India, where these are likely to be below normal by two to four degrees Celsius during the week.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius over Northwest and Central India during the next four to five days. (ANI)

