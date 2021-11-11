Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced to honour the 10 good samaritans who helped in saving the lives in the Barmer road accident in which 12 people were killed.

"The administration has been directed to honour people at the district level and at the state level who saved lives of people. Due to these people, the loss of life in this accident could be minimized. I personally thank all of them," Gehlot tweeted.

The good samaritans will be honoured with Rs 21,000 cash and a certificate, he said.

Gehlot also expressed condolence to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.

"The bus-truck accident in Barmer yesterday was a horrific accident in which 12 people lost their lives. I express my condolences to the aggrieved families," he said.

Gehlot has already given instructions to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the dependents of the 12 dead persons and Rs 1 lakh each to 37 injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

A bus and truck had collided head-on in Barmer district on Wednesday following which both the vehicles caught fire, killing 12 people. uAQS

