Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) Special clinics and wards will be set up in each district of Rajasthan for the treatment of various other diseases faced by patients who have recovered from coronavirus infection, a government order issued on Wednesday said.

Along with this, a pool of 10 counsellors will also be set up in each COVID designated hospital for psychological counselling of patients and their families recovering from the deadly infection, the order issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Akhil Arora stated.

According to the order, it has been seen during the second wave of the pandemic that in addition to black fungus, there are problems of fear, depression, anxiety, insomnia and stress, etc., among the recovered patients. Along with the patients, their families are also facing psychological issues.

Keeping this in mind, the 'post-corona' clinics and wards will be set up in a separate part of the COVID hospital in each district, where patients suffering from the above psychological problems will be treated.

An out-patient department (OPD) service will be conducted in two shifts in these clinics. Patients can avail consultations in the clinic from 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm.

Availability of one senior doctor, two counsellors and one AYUSH doctor (who has knowledge pertaining to respiratory exercises and yoga) would be deployed in each shift.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to prepare a package for orphaned children whose parents died due to coronavirus. This decision was taken in the online meeting of the State Council of Ministers held on Wednesday night.

According to the official statement issued after the meeting, the student community has also been greatly affected by the pandemic along with other sections of society.

It was informed in the meeting that during the first wave, 33 lakh helpless, destitute and labourer families were provided assistance of Rs 3,500 per family. To support them, the second installment of Rs 1,000 for this year will be released in the month of June. The first installment of Rs 1,000 has been given to the families in April.

In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, detailed discussions were held on the management of coronavirus in the state, vaccination, preparation of packages to support the children orphaned due to the pandemic and preparations to prevent the spread of infection in the potential third wave.

The Council of Ministers passed a resolution urging the Centre that it should provide free vaccines to the 18-44 years age group.

Despite issuing global tenders, vaccine manufacturers are not ready to provide the jabs to the states. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the Centre to provide free vaccines in sufficient quantity.

Accordingly, vaccines for children should also be made available to the states free of cost.

The Council of Ministers said the percentage of wastage of vaccine dose in the state is 2.08 per cent, which is much less than the national average of 6 per cent vaccine wastage and 10 per cent permissible limit for wastage referred by the central government.

