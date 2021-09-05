Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Two men were killed and five injured in a clash between two groups in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Deswali Mohalla under the Purani Tonk police station area, leaving two men dead and five others injured, Additional SP Subhash Mishra said.

He said primary investigation revealed that the clash took place over a money-related dispute.

“Nizamuddin and Rahim were killed in the clash. They were hit by sharp-edged weapons. Five others were injured and being treated at the district hospital,” he said.

The officer said additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

No one has been arrested in connection with the murders, he said.

