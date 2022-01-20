Family members of the farmer whose land was supposed to be auctioned by bank (Photo/ANI)

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Dausa administration cancelled the auctioning of land belonging to a farmer after a cooperative bank decided to put it for sale as his family failed to repay the loan amount following his death.

Additional District Magistrate said, "The process of auction of the land of a farmer, who could not replay loan to a bank, has been cancelled. Instead, a settlement process between the farmer and the bank is being facilitated."

Pappu Lal, son of the farmer, said, "My father had borrowed a loan from the bank and he is dead now. As we were unable to repay the loan amount, the bank decided to auction the land. If they sell our land, then it will be difficult for us to make our ends meet. We requested the bank officials to give us some more time for the repayment of loan amount but they denied it."

Sub Divisional Magistrate Mithlesh Meena said, "The farmer had taken a loan from Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank but failed to repay it. The bank also called them for settlement but they didn't appear, so as per law their land was auctioned."

Ram Prasad Bairwa, Junior Assistant of Revenue department had said that the 15 bigha of land was auctioned for Rs 46 lakh. (ANI)

