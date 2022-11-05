Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 5 (ANI): A group of unidentified youths on Friday night allegedly entered a wedding function, vandalized and thrashed guests and bride's family members in Vidhayak Puri area of Rajasthan's Jaipur, the police said on Saturday.

Officials said that the bride's family had hosted the wedding ceremony at the Rotary Club auditorium on Friday, and the incident took place at around 11.00 pm.

Unidentified youths holding sticks in their hands reached the area and created a ruckus there and ransacked the venue damaging chairs etc.

The accused allegedly beat up the guests and family members who came to the wedding function, and forced the bride-groom and their relatives to run to save their lives, the bride's parents alleged in a complaint to the police on Saturday.

The accused barged in when the bride was on stage, the family alleged.

Officials said that the victim family has submitted CCTV footage, and an investigation into the same has been initiated.

"We have detained a suspect in connection to the incident, and a case has also been registered. Efforts to identify others and nab them is on," Rajesh Gautam SHO of Vidhayak Puri police station said.

As the news about the incident spread, a group of senior BJP leaders including former state president Arun Chaturvedi met the victim's family members on Saturday morning, and later reached Vidhayakpuri police station and lodged a complaint against unidentified youths.

"The accused youths from a particular community were involved in the act," Chaturvedi claimed while speaking to the media.

The victim family members, however, could not confirm the identity of the accused. (ANI)

