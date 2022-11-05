New Delhi, November 5: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has left for Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur to meet the bereaved family of independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who had passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 106.

The CEC will also attend the last rites in person at his native village. "Not just first voter of Independent India,but a man with exceptional faith inA#democracy. ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the Nation," said the Election Commission on Saturday. Shyam Saran Negi Dies: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar To Attend Last Rites of ‘First Voter of Independent India’.

"He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2,2022," it added. Shyam Saran Negi Dies at 106: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of India's First Voter, Says 'His Outlook Towards Democracy Inspiring'.

"Such was his commitment to democratic process that he voted till the last breath of his life on 2nd Nov, at his home in Kalpa. We salute him for his contribution to Indian democracy. He will be cremated with state honours today," Himachal Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer said.

