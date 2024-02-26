Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Women and Child Development Department of the government of Rajasthan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Children Investment Fund Foundation, an independent philanthropic organisation, on Monday to improve nutrition in adolescent girls and women.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

The MoU was signed between Krishna Kunal, Government Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, and Manjula Singh, Executive Director, India (CIFF) (UK).

Under this MoU, CIFF will spend a budget of Rs 350 crore in the next five years in collaboration with various departments, including the Child Department, to improve the nutrition of adolescent girls, women and children in the state.

The Deputy CM said that the state government is working with commitment for the proper development of women, children and adolescent girls. She asked the CIFF representatives to make their team more active at the block level so that good results could be seen on the ground.

She said that CIFF should monitor the nutrition quality across the state and also give feedback so that better improvements can be made.

The government secretary said that under this MoU, CIFF will work with Women and Child Development to develop and enable programmes to improve the nutrition of adolescent girls, women and children. Similarly, work will be carried out in coordination with the department to establish the feasibility of the new evidence-based approach, he said.

Kunal also informed that CIFF will provide technical assistance to improve the quality and coverage of government schemes. "CIFF will work with a view to changing social norms to promote gender equality," he said.

The Government Secretary informed that the government of Rajasthan, through its various departments, will provide input to CIFF in the development of implementation and action plans for various activities proposed as part of the MoU. (ANI)

