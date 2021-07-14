Jaipur, Jul 14 (PTI) The Congress government will ensure the implementation of all promises made in the 2018 poll manifesto and will emerge victorious in the next assembly elections too, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra said Wednesday as he completed one year in office.

He said he will present the details of all the works done by the state party unit on July 29.

"The Congress party will ensure the implementation of all the promises made in the manifesto released ahead of assembly elections in 2018. The Congress party will emerge victorious in the assembly elections to be held in 2023 and form the government again in Rajasthan," Dotasra said.

He said that party workers are the strongest pillars of the Congress and he, as the state president, has always been available to protect their interest.

