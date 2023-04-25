Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) The body of a man belonging to the Mali community, which has been blocking the Jaipur-Agra national highway here demanding a separate 12 per cent quota, was found hanging from a tree near the protest site on Tuesday morning, police said.

Nitriaj Singh, the circle officer of Nadbai, said the body was found hanging from a tree along the highway around 150 meters from the protest site.

The man has been identified as Mohan Singh. His body has been shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital, the police official said.

The community has been blocking the national highway for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, demanding more reservation in jobs and higher education. Despite a call by Murari Lal Saini, the convenor of Phule Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti, the protesters have refused to vacate the protest site till an amicable solution is reached through talks with the Rajasthan government.

The protesters have formed a committee to hold talks with the government over their demands in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Members of the Mali community, which falls in the OBC category, are demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation, the formation of a separate Luv Kush Welfare Board and hostel facilities for the children of the community among others. Chief Minister Gehlot also belongs to the Mali community.

