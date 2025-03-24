Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI) BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, set to take over as the BJP Kerala unit president, invoked the words of saint-reformer Sree Narayana Guru on success and growth in a social media post on Monday.

"Become enlightened through education, strengthened through organization, and prosperous through hard work." – Sree Narayana Guru#MondayMusings, Chandrasekhar wrote on 'X'.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 254, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He also posted a photograph of Guru, a sage who led a movement against the caste system last century. Guru's family belonged to Kerala's numerically strong Ezhava caste.

Meanwhile, a formal announcement of Chandrasekhar's election as BJP state president will be made following the party's state council meeting on Monday.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Mumbai Police Register Case on Vandalism at UniContinental Hotel in Mumbai, To Question Shiv Sena Leaders.

On Sunday, Chandrasekhar filed two sets of nomination papers for the position at the BJP headquarters in the state capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)