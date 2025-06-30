Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar Sharma as the new Director General of Police.

He succeeds Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, who recently retired from the post and was appointed as Chairman of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Also Read | T Raja Singh Resigns: Jolt to BJP in Telangana As Firebrand MLA Quits Party After Being Barred From Filing Nomination for State Unit Chief Post.

Ravi Prakash Mehrada, DGP of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), had been given the additional charge of the DGP of the state after Sahoo's retirement.

Sharma is presently posted as director general of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi, and is among the senior IPS officers of the state cadre. He was earlier DGP of Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Also Read | Government Launches Module for Direct Assignment of CNPN Spectrum on Saral Sanchar Portal, Will Assess New Demand for Spectrum.

He hails from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and has a vast experience in policing and administration. He was awarded the President's Police Medal in 2014.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)