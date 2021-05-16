New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed condolences over the demise of Congress MP Rajeev Satav and said that the 46-year-old leader was a rising star of the party.

She also spoke Satav's mother and his wife and expressed her heartfelt condolences.

"Satav was only 46 years old yet he rose from the grassroots to holding many responsibilities in a short time due to his unfailing dedication, sincerity and hard work. He was a rising star of the Congress party," Sonia Gandhi said, according to a statement by the Congress.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed his sadness and tweeted: "Saddened to lose our young Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav. His passing away is a huge loss to the party. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Satav, 46, was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Gujarat.

He died owing to secondary pneumonia with multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome on Sunday morning, informed Pune's Jehangir Hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)