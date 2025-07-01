Shimla, July 1 (PTI) The newly re-elected state BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Tuesday assumed office marking the start of his third term with a call to party workers to work dedicatedly to oust the "corrupt and untruthful government".

"I will work 24x7 with the moto of nation first as the next two years are very challenging," he said urging workers to pledge unity and rise above personal interests. His mission, Bindal said, is to ensure that "lotus" blooms in Himachal Pradesh again.

He said that due to their commitment to the welfare of people former BJP chief ministers Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur are remembered as "Paniwala, Sadakwala and Sewawala" chief ministers.

In a sttament issued here, Bindal expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National president J P Nadda, other senior leaders and party incharge for trusting him with the responsibility.

A large number of enthusiastic party workers gathered on the occasion, garlanding Bindal and distributing sweets. Senior leaders including BJP national vice president Saudan Singh, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, and former Union minister Anurag Thakur were also present.

Praising Jai Ram Thakur and Anurag Thakur for their performance, Bindal said the party had led in 61 out of 68 assembly segments in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

He also highlighted the party's organisational achievements, including enrolling 47,000 active members, increasing the number of mandals from 74 to 171, and constituting booth committees in 7,775 of the 8,009 polling booths in the state.

