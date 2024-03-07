Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): S Nalini, one of the convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order from the Central and State Governments to permit her husband Murugan for an interview to obtain a passport to travel to the United Kingdom and settle with his daughter there.

In the petition filed in this regard, Nalini has mentioned that while the Supreme Court has released all the seven people, her husband Murugan has been kept in a special camp in Trichy district (Tamilnadu) as he is a citizen of Sri Lanka.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2024 Celebrations: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission’s ‘Women Stars’ To Be Feted in Mumbai.

Nalini and Murugan were released from jail following the Supreme Court order on November 12, 2022.

As she wants to live with her daughter who lives in London, she mentioned that both of them (Murugan and Nalini) have applied for passports that can permit to travel all countries and were called for an interview on January 30, 2024.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Teenage Girl Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Denies Marriage, Accused Held.

Nalini mentioned that her interview got completed but her husband could not attend the interview when called by the Sri Lankan Consulate.

As two people have already died in a month due to the bad conditions in the camp, she said in the petition that she wants to join her daughter before anything happens to her husband.

Therefore, Nalini has requested the Central and State Governments to provide her husband (murugan) permission to go to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Chennai and to attend the interview.

In the petition, she has also requested to order the police to provide adequate security if required.

The bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Sundar Mohan at Madras High Court are hearing the plea.

Justice Sundar Mohan announced that he would recuse himself from hearing the case.

Subsequently, the registration department has been directed to obtain the Chief Justice's approval for listing Nalini's case in another session.

Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was released in November 2022, told ANI, "I am thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me for the last 32 years."

The country's longest serving woman prisoner serving a life sentence, Nalini was released from the Vellore jail following an order from the Supreme Court, freeing all six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)