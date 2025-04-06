Karwar (Karnataka), Apr 5 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday flagged off the Navy's novel mission IOS SAGAR and inaugurated various infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore at the strategically located Karwar naval base in Karnataka.

In his address on the occasion, Singh termed the launch of IOS SAGAR as a reflection of India's commitment to peace, prosperity, and collective security in the maritime domain.

"Along with other stakeholders, Indian Navy is ensuring peace and prosperity in the region," Singh said and asserted that India's effort is to make the Indian Ocean Region "more peaceful and prosperous".

"It is not just related to our security and national interests, it also points towards the equality of rights and duties among our friendly countries in the region," Singh said.

"Our Navy ensures that, in the Indian Ocean Region, no nation suppresses another on the basis of overwhelming economy and military power. India ensures that nations' interests can be protected, without compromising their sovereignty," he added.

Carrying crew members from India and nine other countries, INS Sunayna as IOS SAGAR, set sail from the shores of the key naval base in Karnataka, on a nearly month-long deployment in the south-west Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The total crew size is nearly 120, and the training held before the mission deployment has already fostered bonds of friendship and camaraderie among the personnel from different countries.

The ship is carrying 44 naval personnel from nine friendly foreign nations -- Sri Lanka, Kenya, Comoros, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and Tanzania.

Before the flag-off, Singh also interacted with the crew of the ship onboard.

After the interaction, in his address at a gathering of naval officers and other personnel, he praised the crew of IOS Sagar and said they were not just sea riders, but "heroes" who will take the ship to "greater glory" and demonstrate how by coming together "we can make a difference to the security in the region".

IOS SAGAR is an initiative towards continued cooperation with IOR nations in pursuance of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions (MAHASAGAR).

It also emphasises India's role as a "preferred security partner" and the "first responder" in the Indian Ocean Region.

During his visit to the naval base, Singh inaugurated a wide array of infrastructure, developed as part of the Indian Navy's Project 'Seabird'.

Infrastructure worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore including nine piers, state-of-the-art marine utilities and trunk facilities as well as 480 dwelling units for sailors and defence civilians were inaugurated by him, a senior Navy official said.

"The completion of these facilities and infrastructure define a key milestone in India's defence capabilities and signify a giant leap towards strengthening national security and self-reliance," he said.

Later, Singh also took part in the first phase of the Naval Commanders' Conference 2025 and also addressed them.

"It is our responsibility to ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as the region has become a focal point for the world", he told the commanders.

In March 2024, Defence Minister Singh inaugurated a number of infrastructure projects at this strategically located base.

The first phase of Project Seabird was designed to accommodate 10 ships and was successfully concluded in 2011.

The Cabinet Committee on Security's approval for Phase-IIA of the project had accorded approval for the berthing of 32 ships and submarines, along with 23 yardcraft, the ministry earlier said.

