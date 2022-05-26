Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], May 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday arrived in Karwar of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on a two-day visit.

The Defence Minister will be visiting Naval Base there and will interact with the Indian Navy personnel.

Also Read | #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra, in the Presence of CM MK Stalin, Lays the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "Leaving New Delhi for Karwar, Karnataka. Shall visit the Naval Base in Karwar and interact with the @indiannavy personnel during my two-day visit. Looking forward to it." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)