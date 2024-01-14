Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, participated in the 76th Army Day program. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event as chief guest. Governor Anandi Ben Patel was also present at the program.

Brave soldiers displayed their various skills during the program organized at the Surya Sports Complex of the Central Command of the Indian Army in Lucknow.

Notably, the Army Day program has been organized outside Delhi by the Indian Army for the second time. During this, Shaurya Sandhya was organized after the parade at Surya Sports Complex.

The event featured various forms of martial arts, flypasts by Sukhoi and Kiran aircraft as well as several military displays. (ANI)

