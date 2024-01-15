New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh called on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati and wished the Bahujan Samaj Party Chief on her birthday. She turned 68 on Monday.

He wished her good health and a long life.

"Called former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Ms. @Mayawatiji and congratulated her on her birthday. I wish her good health and long life," Rajnath Singh posted on X, roughly translated from Hindi.

Rajnath Singh's wishes come at a time when Mayawati has not yet joined any of the alliances--the INDIA bloc or the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance--and the crucial Lok Sabha elections are just a few months away. (ANI)

