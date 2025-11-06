Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's clean record, saying that in the last 20 years, no one can accuse him of corruption. Singh stated that under Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar has made significant strides towards development and good governance.

While addressing a public rally in Sitamarhi, Rajnath Singh said, "You have seen the RJD government in action in Bihar. For the past 20 years, you have been witnessing a government led by Nitish Kumar... Some might argue that although more work was done during Nitish Kumar's tenure, a little more would have been better. But no one can deny that if anyone has worked to make Bihar a progressive state and a state moving towards a developed India, it has been under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar... I can confidently say that no matter who has been his opponent in the last 20 years, no one can point a finger at Nitish Kumar and say that he has done any corruption... "

Singh accused the RJD of creating an atmosphere of fear and crime during its rule, saying that "goons and criminals roamed freely" then.

He added that under the NDA government, people can proudly say Bihar has become a developed and safer state.

"During the RJD's rule, goons and criminals were rampant throughout... Everyone felt insecure. If anyone has tarnished the reputation of Bihar, it is the RJD. During the RJD's rule, goons and criminals were dominant and they openly roamed around with guns... Does RJD want to create a similar situation in Bihar again?... The conditions were such that if a person walked on the road after 5.00 pm, he would be terrified... But today, you can say with confidence that if you go somewhere outside Bihar, you can say, "Come see our NDA-ruled Bihar, our developed Bihar," Singh said.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025 is underway across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of assembly elections, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, the BJP bagged 74, the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

