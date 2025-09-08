New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Navy Children School (NCS), Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the students and the Principal of the school at South Block, New Delhi on Monday. Addressing the students, the Defence Minister encouraged them to dream with purpose, pursue their goals with sincerity, and uphold a strong sense of national pride in all their endeavours, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

He exhorted them to stay humble yet strong and fulfil their duties in whichever capacity with honesty and respect. He emphasised the character development of children in their formative years.

Minister Singh lauded the role of NCS in shaping the character and aspirations of students through discipline, service, and patriotism. He acknowledged the vital role schools under the Ministry of Defence play in nation-building, emphasising that these institutions are not just centres of learning, but platforms that imbue the next generation with values of leadership, integrity, and responsibility.

During the event, Rajnath Singh was given a brief overview of the NCS's vision and achievements, with the students sharing their experiences of how the school is playing a central role in their holistic development. The students also presented handcrafted tokens of respect to the Defence Minister, along with a Coffee Table Book and Crest.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "bold decision" on GST reforms.

"The Government of India, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has announced the Next-Gen GST reforms to bring relief across sectors. With tax rates reduced on many important items, this reform will bring ease of living, further strengthen ease of doing business, empower small businesses, and boost India's self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I thank PM Modi and the FM Nirmala Sitharaman for taking this bold decision," Singh wrote on X.

The GST Council, after a threadbare discussion, approved significant rate cuts across multiple sectors, which the government has described as a Diwali gift for the nation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcements.

On the essential items front, items of daily household use will now cost less. Products such as hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet soap bars, toothbrushes, and shaving cream, which earlier attracted 18 per cent GST, will now fall under the 5 per cent bracket.

Sewing machines and their parts, previously taxed at 12 per cent, will now attract only 5 per cent GST.

Farmers and the agriculture sector stand to gain significantly from these reforms as tractor tyres and parts, earlier under 18 per cent GST, will now be taxed at just 5 per cent, while tractors themselves will also see their rate reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. (ANI)

