School Assembly News Headlines Today, 9 September 2025: Reading news headlines in schools holds great educational significance as it helps students stay informed about current events and develop awareness about the world around them. It promotes general knowledge, civic sense, and social responsibility among young learners. By listening to daily headlines, students gain insights into national and international happenings, sports, science, culture, and economics, which broadens their perspective beyond textbooks. Below, we bring you the top news headlines that you can read during the morning school assembly today, September 9. These national, international, sports, entertainment and business news stories will help students enhance their knowledge and skills.

National News For School Assembly

The NIA (National Investigation Agency) conducted raids at 22 locations across five states and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as part of its probe into a terror conspiracy case.

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs has provided Belgium with a detailed assurance regarding the detention conditions for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi.

The Congress party alleged that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) blocked SMS outreach related to their documentary on the ‘stolen’ Maharashtra polls.

International News For School Assembly

Argentina's President Javier Milei’s party suffered a setback in the Buenos Aires provincial vote, highlighting political turbulence in the region.

Amid growing international tension, the United States has warned that sanctions on Russian oil may severely impact Moscow’s economy, an important flashpoint in global geopolitics.

Prince Harry is making a brief visit to the UK to engage with his charities, fueling speculation about whether he will finally meet his father, King Charles III, for the first time in 19 months.

Sports News For School Assembly

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets to win his second US Open title, strengthening his place as one of the world’s top players.

in four sets to win his second US Open title, strengthening his place as one of the world’s top players. Pakistan captain Salman Agha announced a two-spinner strategy for the upcoming Asia Cup match after their 75-run win over Afghanistan.

The Indian men’s hockey team continues training in Bengaluru ahead of their FIH Pro League campaign, focusing on penalty corner drills and defence strategy.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

The latest instalment in The Conjuring series has shattered expectations, earning USD 83 million domestically, becoming the highest-grossing horror premiere of 2025.

series has shattered expectations, earning USD 83 million domestically, becoming the highest-grossing horror premiere of 2025. MTV VMAs 2025 featured some of music’s biggest stars taking home the coveted trophy. The event was held at the UBS Arena in New York.

The much-loved comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building returns with Season 5.

Business News For School Assembly

Indian equity benchmarks climbed, led by the auto and metals sectors. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.28% to 24,809.75, and BSE Sensex rose 0.26% to 80,922.34.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence in India’s economic trajectory, stating that the nation is poised to become one of the top three global economies within the next 2–2.5 years.

Driven by geopolitical tensions and rising expectations of a US Fed rate cut, gold prices surged to all-time highs this week.

Being aware of current affairs helps students connect academic subjects with real-life situations, making learning more practical and meaningful. It also nurtures qualities like curiosity, awareness, and responsibility towards society.

