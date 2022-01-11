New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who tested COVID-19 on Monday was examined by a team of doctors from Army Hospital (R and R), Delhi Cantt, informed A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

"A team of doctors from Army Hospital (R and R), Delhi Cantt examined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had tested COVID positive, yesterday. He is recovering well," said A Bharat Bhushan Babu.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Quits BJP to Join Samajwadi Party.

The Union Defence Minister went under home quarantine as he had mild symptoms after getting infected with the coronavirus infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)